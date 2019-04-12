HULL, Iowa -- The vast majority of customers impacted by a massive power outage Thursday have had their service restored, according to MidAmerican Energy Company.
Geoff Greenwood, a MidAmerican spokesman, said crews worked through the night to get power restored to hundreds of people in Lyon, Sioux, O'Brien and Plymouth Counties, Union County, South Dakota, and elsewhere, who had their power knocked out by a powerful storm Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
The company now reports that, at its peak, the outage impacted some 5,500 people early Thursday morning. As of Friday morning, approximately 233 people were still without power.
The majority of those are expected to get power back as early as Friday, though some rural customers could remain without power this weekend.
"Restoring the system is going to take some time due to the extent of the damage," Greenwood said.
Lyon and Sioux Counties were among the hardest-hit by the outages. In Lyon County, between Inwood and Fairview, roughly 50 transmission poles were taken down. In Sioux County, between Hull and Orange City, 60 transmission poles went down.
More than 100 line workers and support crews were dispatched by MidAmerican Thursday to repair the lines, working through the night to get power service restored.
The winter storm that moved into the region on Wednesday crippled travel in much of South Dakota and parts of Nebraska and Iowa. As much as 18 inches of snow has fallen in parts of South Dakota.
The storm "threw everything at us," Greenwood said -- high winds, snow, ice, rain. Galloping lines were reported in the impacted counties during the storm, and when lines gallop, a cascade of downed lines and poles can follow.
MidAmerican was hopeful that most, but possibly not all, of the customers would see their lights come back on Friday.
"There may be approximately two dozen customers out into the weekend," Greenwood said.
On the plus side, a round of nice weather is expected for any line crews still working in Northwest Iowa this weekend. The region is expecting partly- to mostly-sunny weather conditions Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.