CLIVE, Iowa — Two Northwest Iowa women were big winners recently in lottery games in Iowa.

Heidi Jaminet, of Remsen, matched four of five white balls, plus the Powerball, in Saturday's Powerball drawing to win $50,000. She was one number away from winning the $630.5 million jackpot.

Jaminet bought the ticket at Mrs. B’s, 623 S. Marion St., in Remsen.

Dawn McCarthy, of Spirit Lake, Iowa, won $250,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Lucky 7 Bonus" scratch game. She bought her winning ticket at Kwik Star, 3350 U.S. Highway 71 S., in Spirit Lake.

Both women claimed their prizes Monday at the Iowa Lottery's regional office in Storm Lake.