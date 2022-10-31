Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000

SIOUX CITY -- A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person who bought the ticket at Floyd Food & Fuel, 3241 Floyd Blvd., added the Power Play option, tripling the winnings. The total Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was $825 million.

No one has yet come forward to claim the prize.

The winning numbers were 19-31-40-46-57 and Powerball 23. No one won Saturday's jackpot, which will increase to an estimated $1 billion for Monday's drawing.