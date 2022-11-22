Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point to close in January

ELK POINT, S.D. -- A nursing home in Elk Point plans to shutter its doors early next year.

Prairie Estates Care Center, 600 S. Franklin St., will be closing its operations as of January 14.

"Our sincerest thanks to all of you for the support you have provided over the years," Prairie Estates said in a public notice posted to its website.

Attempts to obtain comment from the care center or its parent company, Lantis Enterprises, were not immediately successful.

Brett Hoffman, director of public policy and communications for South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA), told The Journal the facility is licensed for 37 beds, but he doesn't know how many are occupied.

In a statement, the SDHCA cited a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for the closure.

"Unfortunately, nursing home closures are a story we have seen all too often. Between longstanding Medicaid underfunding, the ongoing staffing crisis, and costs from COVID, nursing homes are facing unprecedented pressures," said Mark B. Deak, executive director of the SDHCA. "When closures occur, South Dakota communities lose access to a vitally important service for the elderly and disabled."

With the addition of this closure, the SDHCA reports that more than 12% of licensed nursing facilities in South Dakota will have closed their doors in the last five years. Other recent closures include centers in Armour, Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.

According to the SDHCA, South Dakota's Medicaid reimbursement rates are below those neighboring states. A recent report indicated the statewide costs of unreimbursed care totaled $62.5 million. Fifty-five percent of the total resident population in nursing homes relies on Medicaid to pay for their care.

In addition to facility closures, this disparity fuels staffing challenges, including difficulty hiring caregivers and high turnover among nursing home staff. Improving ongoing Medicaid reimbursement is the most important step that can be taken to stop the closure crisis, according to the SDHCA.

"Our aging parents, grandparents, and other loved ones expect and deserve access to nursing care near their family and friends. Lawmakers must take action if we hope to prevent even more closures in the months and years to come," Deak said.

Siouxland nursing homes that closed this year included Ida Grove's Morningside Care Center, Sioux City's Touchstone Healthcare Community, Good Samaritan Society-Newell in Newell, and Legacy Garden Rehabilitation & Living Center in Pender.

Touchstone spent 44 months on the "Special-Focus Facility List," which is comprised of care facilities with roughly twice the average number of deficiencies; more serious problems, including harm or injury experienced by residents; and a pattern of serious problems that have persisted for more than three years.

Legacy Garden shuttered its doors due to a staffing shortage. Eighteen residents transitioned to other skilled care facilities in the area before the facility closed on May 14.