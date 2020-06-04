Prayer messages offered Thursday in Sioux City: 'Today is a great day to begin to heal our nation'

"We live in a bubble. We really do, because we don't have the things that are going on everywhere. We understand, we're not perfect, we get that, but we have people in authority that are willing to sit down with us and have a conversation, a real conversation," Rayford added at Thursday's service.

Sioux City had some protests of its own this week in response to Floyd's death, which by and large were peaceful.

Terry Medina, a longtime Winnebago tribal probation officer, offered a traditional smudging of sage and encouraged the 100 to 200 people in attendance to make Sioux City a "shining example."

"In my everyday life, I see relatives of all colors, they're not respectful, they're not kind, they don't have a good attitude, and it goes back to choices, relatives," Medina said. "Our feelings and emotions get bottled up inside, and we've seen the results, these last few days, what took place over there in Minneapolis."

The Rev. Jeremy Robertson, pastor at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, referenced the Gospel of John in calling for justice and racial harmony: "How can you love God, whom you've never seen, and hate your brother and sister, who you see every day?"