Prayer messages offered Thursday in Sioux City: 'Today is a great day to begin to heal our nation'

SIOUX CITY -- Area law enforcement, faith and community leaders gathered Thursday on the steps of Sioux City's downtown law enforcement center to offer prayers and messages of solidarity after a week of national unrest.
"Unity in Prayer," organized by the group Unity in the Community in coordination with the Woodbury County Sheriff's Department, the Sioux City Police Department and the NAACP, was held in response to the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who held his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin and three other officers on scene were quickly fired and in subsequent days arrested on charges relating to his death.
Floyd's death prompted protests in multiple cities, along with riots that turned particularly destructive in Minneapolis.
A memorial service was held Thursday for Floyd in Minneapolis. His name was mentioned only a few times during the service in Sioux City, where the message was focused primarily on themes like solidarity and peace.
"Sioux City, I want you to know that you do live in a great community," said Ike Rayford, president of Sioux City's NAACP chapter.
"We live in a bubble. We really do, because we don't have the things that are going on everywhere. We understand, we're not perfect, we get that, but we have people in authority that are willing to sit down with us and have a conversation, a real conversation," Rayford added at Thursday's service.
Sioux City had some protests of its own this week in response to Floyd's death, which by and large were peaceful.
Terry Medina, a longtime Winnebago tribal probation officer, offered a traditional smudging of sage and encouraged the 100 to 200 people in attendance to make Sioux City a "shining example."
"In my everyday life, I see relatives of all colors, they're not respectful, they're not kind, they don't have a good attitude, and it goes back to choices, relatives," Medina said. "Our feelings and emotions get bottled up inside, and we've seen the results, these last few days, what took place over there in Minneapolis."
The Rev. Jeremy Robertson, pastor at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, referenced the Gospel of John in calling for justice and racial harmony: "How can you love God, whom you've never seen, and hate your brother and sister, who you see every day?"
"God is love, and you cannot say that you love God and you hate your brother, no matter if they're black, brown, yellow, blue, you cannot say that you love God, and you hate your brother," Robertson said.
Robertson urged the public to "turn from our wicked ways," and to address the various ills and evils of the country.
"I want to stand and remind you today, that all law enforcement are not bad," Robertson said.
Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew spoke to the difficulties faced by law enforcement at a time of unrest and criticism of their work and tactics.
"I want you to remember not only the injustice for many, African Americans, Native Americans, people of different color. But I'd like you to think of law enforcement, because it's a tough time for us," Drew said. "It's a difficult time."
Monique Scarlett, a Sioux City School Board member and the head of Unity in the Community, paraphased one of Abraham Lincoln's most famous lines: "A house divided cannot stand."
"Today is a great day to begin to heal our nation, and our community. The tragedy that brought us together today has the opportunity to keep us together," Scarlett said. "What evil meant for bad, God and our hearts can turn to good."
Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller, who joked about the difficulty of following speakers like Scarlett and Robertson, said the department does what it can to maintain a good relationship with the community.
"We're in this struggle together. And I'm not going to say that we're perfect. We are not perfect, but we're trying real hard," Mueller said.
In her prayer message, the Rev. Lorna H. Halaas, bishop of the Western Iowa Synod of the ELCA, referred to the phrase "I can't breathe," which Floyd can be heard saying as Chauvin pinned his throat to the ground.
"We have once again heard the cries, 'I can't breathe. I can't breathe, I have no job, no health insurance. I can't breathe, I have a knee on my neck. I can't breathe, I have dark skin. I can't breathe, because of privileges given only to a few. Give us courage to hear the cries of your beloved children," Halaas said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.