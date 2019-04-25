OMAHA, Neb. – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and its national, tribal and community partners will host the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday at more than 6,000 sites nationwide.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can dispose of expired, unused and unwanted prescription medications at host drop-off locations. This service is free and anonymous, however the DEA cannot accept liquids, needles or other sharp objects.
Now in its ninth year, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day initiative continues to remove high amounts of opioids and other medicines from homes, where they are vulnerable to misuse, theft or abuse by family members and visitors, including children and teens. Since the first National Prescription Drug Take Back Day held in 2010, DEA has collected nearly 11 million pounds of medications.
The following locations will serve as drop-off sites in the Sioux City metro area:
- HyVee Mainstreet, 2611 Pierce St.
- HyVee, 2827 Hamilton Boulevard
- Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.
- Walmart, 3101 Floyd Boulevard
- HyVee, 3301 Gordon Drive
- Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive
- Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.
- HyVee, 4500 Sergeant Road
- Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy, 105 Gaul Drive