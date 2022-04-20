Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for April 30

SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Police Department will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day at seven locations in Sioux City from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 30.
The locations are: Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.; Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive; Walgreens, 101 Pierce St.; Hy-Vee stores at 2827 Hamilton Blvd. and 3301 Gordon Drive; and Walmart stores at 3400 Singing Hills Blvd. and 3101 Floyd Blvd.
This bi-annual event allows people to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Medications may be disposed of in their original container or removed from the container and dropped directly into the disposal box. This is anonymous and no records will be kept of who drops off medication.