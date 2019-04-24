SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, with cooperation from local law enforcement agencies, will conduct the 17th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at numerous Siouxland locations.
Disposal is free and anonymous. Only pills or patches will be accepted. The DEA can not accept liquids, needles or sharp objects.
Participating locations in the Sioux City metro area include:
- Walgreens, 100 Pierce St.
- Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive
- Wal-Mart, 3101 Floyd Blvd.
- Drilling Pharmacy, 4010 Morningside Ave.
- Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road
- Fareway, 4040 War Eagle Drive
- Hy-Vee, 2827 Hamilton Blvd.
- Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 2611 Pierce St.
- Sergeant Bluff Pharmacy, 105 Gaul Drive, Sergeant Bluff
Many other sites in Siouxland also will be accepting prescription drugs. To find a collection site near you, go to the DEA website at https://takebackday.dea.gov/#collection-locator.