SIOUX CITY -- Iowans involved in historic preservation are getting a close-up look at the Woodbury County Courthouse and other examples of Prairie School architecture as they attend the three-day Preserve Iowa Summit.

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs' statewide conference for historic preservation began Thursday and runs through Saturday.

"The rich and colorful history of Sioux City is filled with stories about frontier exploration, riverboats and railroads, so this year's summit will be a real treat for Iowans," Deputy State Historic Preservation Office Heather Gibb said in a statement. "We strongly encourage Iowans and others to join us as we step into the past and present-day Sioux City."

Built on the theme "Sioux City Making Tracks," the summit is designed for historic property owners, historic preservation commission members, Main Street staff and board members, developers and planners, government officials, community leaders, architects and students with workshops, presentations and an awards ceremony.

The newly renovated Warrior Hotel is hosting the summit meetings, reception and overnight stay for attendees. Built in 1930 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1985, the Warrior underwent a major renovation and reopened in 2020.

The summit is a coordinated effort of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs' State Historic Preservation Office, the City of Sioux City and the Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission. It is funded in part with federal funds from the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.