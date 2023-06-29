SIOUX CITY — Now that summer is in full swing, it’s important to find ways to stay cool during the hottest time of the year.
It’s crucial when spending time outside, whether it be for work or leisure, to protect against common heat-associated ailments such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
“Hydration is the biggest thing,” said Jeanne Rassmussen, a nurse practitioner at UnityPoint Health. “Make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids.”
Gatorade, Powerade or any other electrolyte drink balanced with water is the best way to stay hydrated on hot days, according to Rassmussen. It is also recommended to avoid alcohol and caffeinated beverages when spending time in the heat.
Rassmussen also stresses the importance of prevention against skin-related troubles one might experience due to excessive time spent outdoors, like sunburn and heat rash.
“Sunblock is huge. I would do at least SPF 30 at a minimum,” said Rasmussen. “Sometimes people get heat rash with the heat, so lightweight clothing and light-colored clothing. The dark stuff tends to absorb the heat.”
Local healthcare providers aren’t the only ones interested in the safety of Siouxland residents looking to take advantage of the nice weather for the next few months. The Sioux City Parks and Recreation department has a vested interest in providing outdoor activities that allow relief from the often-associated sweltering heat of the summertime.
Melody Undine, and Roselahni Hanner hang out under a water fall at the Leeds Park splash pad on a hot summer day in Sioux City.
One of the best ways to get outside while staying cool is to visit one of Sioux City’s water features. You can go swimming at one of the three public swimming pools or take a trip to one of the six free splash pads, all open to the public daily.
“They’re great for kids to run around and have a good time and keep cool with the water,” said John Byrnes, recreation supervisor for Sioux City Parks and Recreation.
Cone Park is also getting on the action, as their summer tubing attraction is back for its second season. Every Saturday and Sunday, you can slide down the 700-foot tubing hill on a plastic track while being lightly misted with water.
“It helps keep the track cool and the users cool,” said Byrnes. “But it’s not a waterslide. You can come in shorts and a T-shirt, and not get soaking wet.”
Roselahni Hanner sprays water at the at the Leeds Park splash pad on a hot summer day.
There are also indoor opportunities for those looking to escape the heat entirely. Even though it’s generally seen as a winter activity, the IPB Ice Center is still open to the public every Friday for open ice. And anyone interested in hitting the turf can rent out space at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.
“You know, if you want to play soccer and it's 100 degrees outside, you can get some time there for much cheaper than in the winter,” said Byrnes.
Ultimately, the best defense against these hot days is to stay inside, but to those interested in venturing out, it's important to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.
Kids cool off from the summer heat at the Leeds Park splash pad in Sioux City, Iowa, Thursday, June 22, 2023.