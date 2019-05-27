SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Pride Alliance and Sioux City Pride, in collaboration with other community organizations, will host two weeks of LGBTQ Pride events in Sioux City to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising, which is considered the beginning of the LGBTQ rights movement.
All events are free and open to the public.
Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. Friday at Girls Inc., 500 Main Street, with Pride Prom. This chaperoned event includes makeovers, entertainment, karaoke, dancing and food. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
A walk to honor local LGBTQ history will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday. The route runs from Fourth and Iowa streets on Historic Fourth Street to the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. A reception at the museum will follow. During the reception, the "Hidden Heroes of the Siouxland LGBTQ Community" will be announced.
On June 3, the Sioux City Public Library's monthly book club will discuss Neil Miller's "Sex Crime Panic: A Journey to the Paranoid Heart of America of the 1950's" in two separate sessions. The first will be held at 10 a.m. at Perry Creek Branch Library, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. The second begins at 5:30 p.m. at Aalfs Morningside Branch Library, 529 Pierce St.
Then, June 6, Miller, a historian and award-winning author, will discuss his book at the museum at 12:05 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. A reception will follow the latter event.
Pride Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 at Chris Larsen Park Shelter. The event includes a picnic, community fair, entertainment, crafts and games for kids and more.
The Northwest Iowa Labor Unions will host a dinner at 5 p.m. June 9 at the UFCW Hall, 3038 South Lakeport Street, Suite 100. A showing of the movie "PRIDE" will follow at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m. June 12, the PBS documentary "Stonewall Uprising," which examines the events surrounding the Stonewall riots in June 1969, will be shown at the museum. A discussion on the gay rights movement's impact on Siouxland will follow.
The movie "To Wong Foo" will be shown and Drag Queen Bingo will be played at First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson Street, beginning at 7 p.m. June 14.
The Pride events wrap up at 2 p.m. June 15 with the showing of the film "Snapshots" at the Betty Strong Encounter Center. A reception will follow.