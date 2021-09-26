Pride of the Dutchmen wins STARFEST marching band contest

SIOUX CITY - The MOC-Floyd Valley Pride of the Dutchmen Marching Band won first place honors in the STARFEST marching band competition held Saturday at Morningside University's Elwood Olsen Stadium.

The Orange City band's program, "The Diving Dutchmen," topped the 14 bands entered into the contest. The band also won the best drumline and best music performance awards.

Spirit Lake High School's The Force Marching Band was second in the contest and won the awards for best visual performance and best color guard.

Sioux Falls Roosevelt's marching band was third place.

Sibley-Ocheyedan's Marching Generals won the top award for best drum majors.

In the critic's choice competition judged by Sioux City Journal Editor Bruce Miller, Sibley-Ocheyedan won best use of soloists, MOC-Floyd Valley won best cheering section, Leah Day of Lawton-Bronson won the MVP "she can do it all" award, Red Oak won the best quartet award, Cherokee Washington's Colby Heims and London Rogge won the "ghoulest" drum majors award, Spencer Schnetzer of Le Mars won the MVP award and Harrisburg won the best use of props award.

The annual marching band competition is held by the Sioux City North High School Marching Stars who, along with the Morningside University's The Pride of Morningside Mustang Marching Band, performed in exhibition.

