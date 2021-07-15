 Skip to main content
"Pride Prom" to be held July 24 at Girls, Inc.
SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting its annual "Pride Prom" for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBTQ+) youth and their allies on July 24.

This free, chaperoned event, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at Girls, Inc., 500 Main St., includes makeovers, entertainment, karaoke, dancing and food.

All are welcome, but children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Parents and family members of older youth are also encouraged to attend. The prom is a drug, tobacco and alcohol-free event.

Siouxland Pride Alliance provides information, support, networking and advocacy to enhance the lives of the Siouxland LGBTQ community with an emphasis on LGBTQ and questioning youth.

