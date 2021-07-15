"Pride Prom" to be held July 24 at Girls, Inc.

SIOUX CITY -- Siouxland Pride Alliance is hosting its annual "Pride Prom" for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBTQ+) youth and their allies on July 24.
This free, chaperoned event, which will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. at Girls, Inc., 500 Main St., includes makeovers, entertainment, karaoke, dancing and food.
All are welcome, but children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Parents and family members of older youth are also encouraged to attend. The prom is a drug, tobacco and alcohol-free event.
Siouxland Pride Alliance provides information, support, networking and advocacy to enhance the lives of the Siouxland LGBTQ community with an emphasis on LGBTQ and questioning youth.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
