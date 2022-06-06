 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Primary election set for Tuesday in Iowa and South Dakota

Iowa and South Dakota voters will select nominees for federal, state and local offices in Tuesday's primary election.

In Iowa, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In South Dakota, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find your precinct, visit the Iowa Secretary of State website or the South Dakota Secretary of State website.

Below are locations for Woodbury County's 44 voting precincts. Note that some locations serve two or more precincts. And some precinct numbers and locations have changed since the last primary election. 

Sioux City precincts

Precinct 1

Riverside Elementary, 2220 Nash St.

Precinct 2

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St.

Precinct 3, 7 & 10

Loess Hills Elementary. 1717 Casselman St.

Precincts 4, 6 & 9

Hunt Elementary, 2002 Nebraska St.

Precinct 5, 8 & 11

Liberty Elementary, 1623 Rebecca St. 

Precinct 12

Perry Creek Elementary, 3501 Country Club Blvd.

Precinct 13

North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North

Precinct 14 & 15

Leeds Elementary, 3919 Jefferson St. 

Precinct 16

Unity Elementary, 1901 Unity Ave.

Precinct 18 & 19

Bryant Elementary, 3040 Jones St. 

Precinct 20 & 21

Irving Elementary, 901 Floyd Blvd.

Precinct 22

Spalding Elementary, 4101 Stone Ave. 

Precinct 23, 24, 26 & 27

Morningside Library, 4005 Morningside Ave

Precinct 25

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave. 

Precinct 28 & 29

East High School, 3200 S Cypress St. 

Rural Woodbury County precincts

Precinct 17

Lawton Friendship Center, 300 Cedar St.

Precinct 30, 31 & 32

Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive

Precinct 33

Salix City Hall, 319 Tipton St. 

Precinct 34

Moville Community Center, 815 Main St. 

Precinct 35

Pierson City Hall, 201 Main St. 

Precinct 36

Correctionville Community Building, 312 Driftwood

Precinct 37

Bronson City Hall/Community Building, 100 East 1st St.

Precinct 38

Cushing Fire Station, 201 Main St. 

Precinct 39

Hornick Fire Station, 400 Main St. 

Precinct 40

Anthon Community Center, 110 N 5th Ave.

Precinct 41

Danbury Emergency Service Building, 201 Main St. 

Precinct 42

Sloan Community Hall, 423 Evans St. 

Precinct 43

Smithland Fire Station, 107 S Hickory St.

Precinct 44

Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St. 

