Primary elections underway in Iowa and South Dakota

Iowa and South Dakota voters will select nominees for federal, state and local offices in Tuesday's primary election.
In Iowa, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. In South Dakota, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
To find your precinct, visit the Iowa Secretary of State website or the South Dakota Secretary of State website.
Below are locations for Woodbury County's 44 voting precincts. Note that some locations serve two or more precincts. And some precinct numbers and locations have changed since the last primary election.
Sioux City precincts
Precinct 1
Riverside Elementary, 2220 Nash St.
Precinct 2
People are also reading…
West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th St.
Precinct 3, 7 & 10
Loess Hills Elementary. 1717 Casselman St.
Precincts 4, 6 & 9
Hunt Elementary, 2002 Nebraska St.
Precinct 5, 8 & 11
Liberty Elementary, 1623 Rebecca St.
Precinct 12
Perry Creek Elementary, 3501 Country Club Blvd.
Precinct 13
North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive North
Precinct 14 & 15
Leeds Elementary, 3919 Jefferson St.
Precinct 16
Unity Elementary, 1901 Unity Ave.
Precinct 18 & 19
Bryant Elementary, 3040 Jones St.
Precinct 20 & 21
Irving Elementary, 901 Floyd Blvd.
Precinct 22
Spalding Elementary, 4101 Stone Ave.
Precinct 23, 24, 26 & 27
Morningside Library, 4005 Morningside Ave
Precinct 25
East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave.
Precinct 28 & 29
East High School, 3200 S Cypress St.
Rural Woodbury County precincts
Precinct 17
Lawton Friendship Center, 300 Cedar St.
Precinct 30, 31 & 32
Sergeant Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Drive
Precinct 33
Salix City Hall, 319 Tipton St.
Precinct 34
Moville Community Center, 815 Main St.
Precinct 35
Pierson City Hall, 201 Main St.
Precinct 36
Correctionville Community Building, 312 Driftwood
Precinct 37
Bronson City Hall/Community Building, 100 East 1st St.
Precinct 38
Cushing Fire Station, 201 Main St.
Precinct 39
Hornick Fire Station, 400 Main St.
Precinct 40
Anthon Community Center, 110 N 5th Ave.
Precinct 41
Danbury Emergency Service Building, 201 Main St.
Precinct 42
Sloan Community Hall, 423 Evans St.
Precinct 43
Smithland Fire Station, 107 S Hickory St.
Precinct 44
Oto City Hall, 27 Washington St.