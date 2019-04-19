DES MOINES -- A Primghar, Iowa, physician assistant has agreed to give up his license for a year after admitting to a state board that he had sex with a patient and committed other violations.
The Iowa Board of Physician Assistants on Wednesday approved an order in which Anthony Peters voluntarily surrendered his license.
According to the order, Peters admitted that he had sent sex-related text messages and a photo to a patient, had sex at least twice with a patient and had disclosed patient information to a third person without the patient's permission.
If Peters applies for reinstatement of his license after one year, he must document the completion a professional sexual misconduct evaluation.