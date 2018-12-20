SIOUX CITY -- The original "Sioux Warrior" is on board the USS Sioux City and will travel all over the world with the ship.
But you don't have to join the Navy to enjoy Sioux City artist Darren Maurer's painting, a colorful portrayal of a Native American warrior.
Limited edition prints are now available through the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce. All proceeds will go toward the USS Sioux City's Legacy Education Fund, which will be used by the ship's commanding officer to pay for educational opportunities for crew members and their families. More than $205,000 has been raised thus far for the fund.
"Once we settled on the subject and how to do it, the plan was all along to do a limited edition printing and have the proceeds go to the legacy fund," Maurer said.
The 250 framed canvas prints all are signed by Maurer and numbered.
About two months before the USS Sioux City's Nov. 17 commissioning in Annapolis, Maryland, the commissioning committee approached Maurer about creating a painting of a Sioux warrior that would be displayed in the ship for its lifetime.
Maurer had the time and agreed to do it.
"I was extremely honored that they thought enough of my work to ask me," he said. "We had to do some research on clothing, and we wanted the image to be very respectful."
Commissioned by ship sponsor Mary Winnefeld, the oil painting depicts a young warrior with black, white and red face paint. Maurer hired a Winnebago, Nebraska, man knowledgeable about war paint to model for reference photos. The man had short hair, so Maurer used his daughter's long, straight black hair as a reference for the warrior's hair.
Maurer, whose work has been chosen six times for the Iowa Waterfowl Conservation Stamp, commonly referred to the Duck Stamp, spent two and a half weeks of "fairly long days and late nights" completing the painting. After it dried, it was copied and framed and flown to Annapolis two days before the USS Sioux City's commissioning. Winnefeld presented the painting to the ship's commanding officer, Cmdr. Randy Malone, during a reception the night before commissioning.
Twice named the Ducks Unlimited artist of the year for Iowa, Maurer said it's humbling to think that hundreds of crew members who will serve on board the ship for the next 40 or so years will walk past his painting every day. Once the ship is decommissioned, the painting will be returned to the Sioux City Public Museum.
For more information about buying a print, contact the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce at (712) 255-7903 or stop by the Chamber's temporary office in the Pioneer Bank building, 701 Pierce St.