Production at Iowa Tyson plants disrupted as workers fall ill from COVID-19

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- More production has been shifted to the Tyson Foods pork plant in Storm Lake after the meatpacking giant suspended operations at a southeastern Iowa plant because more than two dozen workers there tested positive for COVID-19.

Hogs originally scheduled for delivery to the plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, have been diverted to Storm Lake and other Tyson pork plants, Tyson CEO Noel White said Monday.

White said Tyson meat and poultry plants are experiencing "varying levels of production impact, due to the planned implementation of additional worker safety precautions and worker absenteeism."

“We’re working hard to protect our team members during this ever-changing situation, while also ensuring we continue fulfilling our critical role of helping feed people across the country," he said in a statement.

Tyson has started taking temperatures of workers at all locations before they enter company facilities. The company is mostly using temporal thermometers but at a few locations, including its flagship beef plant in Dakota City, infrared temperature scanners have been deployed.