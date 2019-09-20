SIOUX CITY -- More than 125 economic development professionals and community leaders will be in Sioux City next week attending the 2019 Professional Developers of Iowa (PDI) fall conference.
The conference will be held at the Sioux City Convention Center Sept. 23-25, according to a press release from the city.
The 2019 theme, “The Changing Nature of Iowa," will address talent attraction, placemaking, immigration, housing, advocacy and more. An update with Iowa Economic Development Authority Director and Sioux City native Debi Durham is also planned.
In addition to educational sessions held at the Sioux City Convention Center, the conference will offer mobile workshops featuring the Sioux City Career Academy, Sioux City Convention Center/hotel redevelopment, Orpheum Theatre, Pearl Street Park, Springboard Co-working and several mixed-use developments with commercial, office and loft residential elements.
Receptions are planned for the Sioux City Art Center and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City along with optional golf, trap shoot and riverfront walk activities.
Walk-up registration will be available at the PDI registration desk at the Sioux City Convention Center, 801 Fourth Street. Find the full schedule at www.pdiowa.com.