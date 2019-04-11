Something for artists of all ages

Open 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Mondays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Saturday, the Gilchrist Learning Center has classes for everybody from toddlers to children to adults.

Among the spring classes being offered are ones centering on sculpture, ceramics, even animation.

In addition, open studios, private tutoring and "artful" birthday party opportunities abound at the 220 Pierce St. facility.

To register or learn more about certain classes, call 712-279-6272 or go to siouxcityartcenter.org.