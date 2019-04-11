SIOUX CITY -- Long before it was official in September 2018, people kept asking Sioux City Art Center executive Director Al Harris-Fernandez when the sleek, new, 11,000-square-foot Gilchrist Learning Center would be ready for classes.
"That was a good sign to have people so curious," he said while giving a tour of the 220 Pierce St. facility that boasts space for classrooms, four studios, a ceramics area and a gallery. "It also showed that we were running out of space."
Indeed, the Learning Center will concentrate on educational endeavors. That way, the Art Center will have increased exhibition and storage space for its permanent collection while still maintaining capacity to host new exhibitions.
The Learning Center, designed by Sioux City's PLaN Architecture and named after the foundation that contributed $1 million to kickstart the project, had been on the drawing board for quite some time.
"We had been in need of the extra space," Harris-Fernandez said. "This is great for us."
Plus the exterior of the Art Center also got a bit of makeover.
Last fall, the decorative panels on the outside of the facility were replaced.
Such visible makeovers are important to Harris-Fernandez since it points to the viability of art in Siouxland.
"Art appreciation and art education should be accessible for people of all ages and from all walks of life," he said.
Continuing his tour of the Learning Center, Harris-Fernandez pointed to the big windows.
"These windows allow for open sight lines," he said. "People, inside, can be part of the downtown. People, driving past, can see plenty of activity going on inside."
That can be beneficial for Sioux Cityans as well as people passing through town.
"I've always thought art can draw people to a city," Harris-Fernandez said. "A building as beautiful as the Gilchrist Learning Center definitely calls attention to itself."