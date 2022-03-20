PROGRESS: Daga's on Broadway bringing steakhouse cuisine to Dakota City

DAKOTA CITY -- For more than five years, Tyson Sanchez's Daga's on Wheels food truck has earned a reputation for its made-to-order wet burritos, super nachos and authentic, south-of-the-border fare.

Now, he wants to turn his attention to a completely different type of cuisine.

During the summer of 2021, Sanchez officially opened Daga's on Broadway at 100 N. Main St., which was formerly home to Hungry's a popular steakhouse for more than two decades.

"People loved Hungry's because they loved its steak, chops and chicken," he explained. "I want Daga's on Broadway to bring back great American steakhouse favorites and give it a fresh new spin."

The first thing Sanchez did was to completely renovate the property.

Gone are Hungry's imposing dark wood paneling. They've been replaced with a sleek aesthetic and comfortable seating.

Wait, did we say that all of Hungry's dark wood gone? Actually, a portion of it has been preserved for a private V.I.P. table, honoring both the steakhouse's and Dakota City's colorful past.

In addition, Sanchez wanted to create an entirely new menu. He enlisted veteran chef Clay Lillie to come on board.

Lillie previously worked as the executive chef at the Key Club and Clyde's. Before that, he was sous chef for the late Rick Beaulieu at the former Bev's on the River.

"I knew Clay had the talent and the imagination to create an awesome menu," Sanchez said.

Sure enough, Daga's on Broadway offers sirloin, New York strip and ribeye steaks every day. All are hand-cut, charbroiled to perfection and topped with house-made butter.

On Friday, their prime rib is rubbed with a bland of herbs and spices before being slow-roasted to a medium rare.

But Daga's doesn't skimp on the sandwiches. They include a House Burger, which contained a half-pound steak patty on a toasted Brioche bun and served with pickles, lettuce, red onions and a house aioli.

Likewise, the New York Steak Sandwich is served with an open-faced New York strip steak that is seared, sliced and placed on sourdough with creamy Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions and a horseradish sauce.

Lillie called this cuisine "comfort food with a twist."

So are such apps as chislic, chicken fingers and fired mushrooms, which are hand-breaded, fried crisp and served with a side of aioli.

Sanchez admitted he and Lille come from different culinary perspectives.

"Working on a food truck, I'm used to working fast, Sanchez said. "Clay is teaching me that in a fine dining kitchen, things can go at a slower pace."

Once place where both Sanchez and Lillie need to take place is behind the bar.

"At the Key Club, I learned how to make alcoholic punches because I made the syrups that went in them," Lille said, while pouring a Summer Breeze drink with berries, bourbon, lemonade and lavender. "Making a drink is more complex than making a meal. I prefer spending my time in the kitchen."

Over the past five years, Sanchez has seen the food truck scene explode as mobile dining became more commonplace.

"I think within a few short years, you'll see more taco trucks than stand-alone Mexican restaurant," he explained. "I started Daga's on Wheels at the right time. Now, Daga's on Broadway represents my Plan B."

Don't worry, Sanchez already has a Plan C and a Plan D in the works.

Right now, he wants to make sure Daga's on Broadway is a success.

"While Dakota City is close to Sioux City, it still requires a drive," Sanchez said. "I want Daga's on Broadway to be that destination steakhouse which will always be worth the drive."

