PROGRESS: Grand Falls Casino opens new sportsbook, plans new hotel wing

Jacari Christion of Sioux Falls, who placed a bet on a William & Mary college basketball game at Betfred during the grand opening in January, said the new sportsbook is nicer than what the casino had before.

"It's a lot more interactive. Over there (at the old sportsbook) you're kind of secluded," said Christion, who said he visits the casino "a few times a month."

Iowa casinos began the race to offer sports betting shortly after Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a measure last May allowing bets on sporting events. Nearly all of Iowa's casinos immediately applied for sports wagering licenses after the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission approved application rules in July.

Situated in the farthest northwest corner of the state, just east of the South Dakota border and south of the Minnesota border, Grand Falls could be well-positioned to attract wagerers from its neighbors to the north and west, where sports betting remains illegal.

"When sports wagering just became legal in August, you know, we were getting calls from, not just from South Dakota or Minnesota, we actually got a call from Montana, because we were going to be the closest sportsbook to that person in Montana," Haselhoff said.

