PROGRESS: Lopez Foods takes over Cherokee meat plant

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Lopez Foods took control of the former Iowa Food Group meat plant in Cherokee last year, landing $1.86 million in financial assistance to get the plant up and running again.

Oklahoma-based Lopez Foods purchased the plant, previously operated by Tyson Foods, IBP Inc., and Wilson Foods, for $9.3 million last summer. Lopez paid $5.8 million for the real estate and another $3.5 million for equipment on site.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority in December approved $500,000 in direct financial assistance, plus tax benefits, to Lopez for a renovation project.

IEDA also approved tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program. Lopez had requested nearly $1.86 million in state incentives, including a $1 million investment tax credit and $855,000 in a "sales, service, use" tax refund.

The plan is to remodel and install new manufacturing equipment, computer hardware and furniture and fixtures at the 285,000-square-foot plant, according to documents filed with the state. Upon completion, the plant will produce Canadian-style bacon logs, as well as fresh and frozen patties and other new product lines for an undisclosed international restaurant chain.