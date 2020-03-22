PROGRESS: Lopez Foods takes over Cherokee meat plant

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Lopez Foods took control of the former Iowa Food Group meat plant in Cherokee last year, landing $1.86 million in financial assistance to get the plant up and running again.
Oklahoma-based Lopez Foods purchased the plant, previously operated by Tyson Foods, IBP Inc., and Wilson Foods, for $9.3 million last summer. Lopez paid $5.8 million for the real estate and another $3.5 million for equipment on site.
The Iowa Economic Development Authority in December approved $500,000 in direct financial assistance, plus tax benefits, to Lopez for a renovation project.
IEDA also approved tax benefits through the High Quality Jobs (HQJ) program. Lopez had requested nearly $1.86 million in state incentives, including a $1 million investment tax credit and $855,000 in a "sales, service, use" tax refund.
The plan is to remodel and install new manufacturing equipment, computer hardware and furniture and fixtures at the 285,000-square-foot plant, according to documents filed with the state. Upon completion, the plant will produce Canadian-style bacon logs, as well as fresh and frozen patties and other new product lines for an undisclosed international restaurant chain.
The first phase of the project, which includes equipment for cured, smoked deli meats, is expected to be completed in June. The last phase is set to be finished in September.
According to an IEDA press release, the Lopez Foods project will generate more than $29.5 million in new capital investment and will create 386 jobs, 171 of which are set at a qualifying hourly wage of $17.40. Six jobs will be retained at the same hourly wage.
Tyson, which inherited the Cherokee plant when it acquired IBP Inc. in 2001, closed the plant in 2014, taking with it some 450 jobs. At the time Tyson cited the facility's age and the "prohibitive cost of renovation," plus changing consumer demands, as justifications for closing it.
Iowa Food Group, led by a group of Texans and one Iowan, purchased the plant for $2.35 million in September 2018. The company planned to initially hire 100 workers to process beef, chicken, pork and lamb slaughtered elsewhere for retail or food service, but the startup company soon ran into trouble.
Only a few months after production at the plant was restarted, the firm announced it had temporarily suspended production to raise more capital.
The temporary suspension became permanent; Iowa Food Group never resumed operations, and its workers lost their jobs.
Lopez, meanwhile, traces its history back to Wilson Foods, the company that built the Cherokee plant in 1965 to slaughter cattle and hogs. The company "originated as a spinoff of Wilson Foods, a major force in the meat packing industry until the 1980s," according to Lopez' website.
Named for John C. Lopez, who purchased a controlling stake in the firm in 1992, Lopez was originally called Anderson Meats; it produced beef patties for McDonald's as early as 1968.