PROGRESS: Meridian moves to a much larger clinic in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- In the middle of what was otherwise an extraordinary year for Meridian Clinical Research, the doctors and other staffers had to pack up their things and move from their old Dakota Dunes space into a new location in Sioux City.
The move, from 330 Dakota Dunes Blvd. to 4802 Sunnybrook Drive, was announced late in the spring and was initially slated for July 1, but wasn't actually done until November. The Sioux City facility formerly housed a CNOS clinic.
Meridian was vaulted from the relatively low profile of a clinical research firm to an object of wider public interest during 2020, when the pandemic took hold and the firm was contracted by major vaccine developers to test the vaccines' efficacy and safety. At Dakota Dunes (and later Sioux City), hundreds of people took part in two of the highest-profile trials, for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
The new clinic in Sioux City is much larger -- nearly 8,000 square feet, compared to 1,966 square feet in the old Dakota Dunes office. Where the old Dakota Dunes office had only four exam rooms, the new space has eight.
"In our new office we have a fully functioning PBMC lab (Peripheral blood mononuclear cells) which some studies require, and very few sites have on site," Meridian spokeswoman Ellen Price wrote of the Sioux City clinic.
The Sioux City clinic also has an embedded Meridian call center, which employs 12 people but has capacity to employ as many as 21. The call center supports not only the Sioux City research site, but also the sites in Norfolk, Hastings and Grand Island, Nebraska.
Twenty-three people were employed at the Sioux City site as of mid-February, and they were still hiring at the time.
Omaha-based Meridian, founded in 1999, has offices in seven states, with especially large numbers of clinics in two of them -- Nebraska and Georgia. There are eight Meridian sites in Nebraska and six in Georgia, while Sioux City is the sole site in Iowa.
In April, Meridian announced that it would begin testing a COVID-19 vaccine at its Dakota Dunes clinic, in addition to its Norfolk and Omaha, Nebraska sites and one in Savannah, Georgia.
Within months of that announcement, trials for both of the highest-profile vaccines -- Moderna and Pfizer -- had enrolled hundreds of participants in the Sioux City metro. The vaccines were developed with mRNA technology, which enabled the vaccines to be developed and rolled out at a record speed.
COVID-19 vaccine trials at Meridian will be ongoing for some time as more vaccines enter trials and as existing vaccines begin new trial phases with different demographic segments.