PROGRESS: Meridian moves to a much larger clinic in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- In the middle of what was otherwise an extraordinary year for Meridian Clinical Research, the doctors and other staffers had to pack up their things and move from their old Dakota Dunes space into a new location in Sioux City.

The move, from 330 Dakota Dunes Blvd. to 4802 Sunnybrook Drive, was announced late in the spring and was initially slated for July 1, but wasn't actually done until November. The Sioux City facility formerly housed a CNOS clinic.

Meridian was vaulted from the relatively low profile of a clinical research firm to an object of wider public interest during 2020, when the pandemic took hold and the firm was contracted by major vaccine developers to test the vaccines' efficacy and safety. At Dakota Dunes (and later Sioux City), hundreds of people took part in two of the highest-profile trials, for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

The new clinic in Sioux City is much larger -- nearly 8,000 square feet, compared to 1,966 square feet in the old Dakota Dunes office. Where the old Dakota Dunes office had only four exam rooms, the new space has eight.

"In our new office we have a fully functioning PBMC lab (Peripheral blood mononuclear cells) which some studies require, and very few sites have on site," Meridian spokeswoman Ellen Price wrote of the Sioux City clinic.