PROGRESS: Northeast Community College gets record $15M gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

"I started to cry, and I couldn't breathe," Barrett said. "Looking back at my notes, they are very shaky. I was overwhelmed."

Barrett said Northeast's foundation board will meet in the coming months to make plans to create an endowment with Scott's gift, which she said will be used for student scholarships and success initiatives.

"The important thing is this gift will last in perpetuity," Barrett said. "You spend the proceeds, so it's something that can be used every single year to support these efforts."

According to the U.S. Department of Education, about 45% of Northeast's students qualify for federal financial aid intended for low-income students, while 1 in 4 students are from minority groups.

Barrett said as a community college, Northeast serves as an introduction to higher education for those who may be exploring their career options or who may not be ready to attend a four-year institution.

It also trains students, both traditional and nontraditional, "who know exactly what they want to do" in two-year degree fields offered by the college.