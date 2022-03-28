PROGRESS: Royal Canin to double size of North Sioux City plant, add 149 new jobs

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- Royal Canin recently broke ground on a $185 million expansion of its North Sioux City plant that the pet food manufacturer says will create 149 new full-time jobs.

The company, a division of multinational manufacturer Mars Inc., currently employs more than 380 in the southeast South Dakota City.

“Over the past two years, the country experienced a boom in pet ownership and heightened focus on pets’ health," Cecile Coutens, president of Royal Canin North America, said in a statement. "Royal Canin is seeing significant growth as a result. We want to continue to invest in our business to support these pets, their owners, and our professional partners.

"We already know what an incredible place the North Sioux City community is and are thrilled to expand our presence here.”

To support the project, the South Dakota Governor’s Office of Economic Development has awarded the company a $3.95 million Reinvestment Payment Program grant. The funding was approved by the Board of Economic Development.

“I applaud Royal Canin’s continued investment in North Sioux City with this expansion,” Gov. Kristi Noem said in a statement. “We are proud to provide a business climate that can help companies like Royal Canin grow and succeed.”

It's the latest major investments by Royal Canin in North Sioux's Gateway Business Park. In 2019, Royal Canin completed a $120 million project that replaced its aging factory with a state-of-the-art facility. The new 224,000-square-foot plant is almost double the size of the previous one, allowing the company to nearly double its production capacity.

The new building at 630 N. Derby Lane was designed for future growth. The latest expansion calls for building an addition to the plant.

"North Sioux City is appreciative of Royal Canin choosing to expand here and are proud to collaborate with them on their expansion project,” Andrew Nilges, executive director of the North Sioux City Development Corp., "Their products are known and trusted by pet owners around the world.

Founded by a veterinary surgeon in a French village in 1967, Royal Canin manufacturers products geared toward the age and size of animals and distributes them primarily through veterinarians' offices, breeders and specialty retailers such as PetSmart and Petco.

In 2007, Mars acquired the North Sioux City plant from Menu Foods for $26.3 million. Four years later, Mars officially changed the plant name from Mars Petcare to Royal Canin.

