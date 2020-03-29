PROGRESS: Sioux City again tops Site Selection's list of small-size metros with most business projects

SIOUX CITY -- After a one-year absence, metro Sioux City has reclaimed the top spot on Site Selection's list of the small-size metro area with the most business expansion projects.
Sioux City had 18 new or expanded corporate facilities in the category for metros with populations between 50,000 and 200,000 in 2019, according to the national trade publication. That was two more than the second-place finisher Odessa, Texas, according to a story posted on Site Selection's website Monday morning.
The metro, which includes Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Iowa and Union County in South Dakota, tied for third with the most last year after finishing first three straight years, 2015, 2016 and 2017.
"It's just a continuation of success I've witnessed and you've demonstrated here," Site Selection managing editor Adam Bruns told local leaders at a news conference at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce offices on March 1.
It's the eighth time since 2007 the metro area has been No. 1 on Site Selection's annual list.
"Siouxland has seen an unprecedented level of capital investment in the last decade, with multiple billions of dollars invested by the private sector and hundreds of millions in investment from the public sector," said Security National Bank CEO and President Douglas Rice, who serves as chairman of the Siouxland Initiative Board. "A strong economy offers great job opportunities and makes Siouxland a great place to live, work, and play. We remain optimistic about our prospects for continued economic growth and expansion."
Site Selection defines a qualifying project as meeting at least one of three criteria: a capital investment of at least $1 million, creation of at least 20 new jobs or addition of at least 20,000 square feet of new floor space. Site Selection's database does not track retail and government projects, schools or hospitals.
Bruns noted that Sioux City's 18 qualifying projects in 2019 was just one less than Chattanooga, Tennessee and Greenville, South Carolina, which tied for 10th place in the category for metro areas with populations of 200,000 to 1 million.
Metro Sioux City was featured in Bruns' story on the top finishers in each of metro category. Subtitled "Tier 3 in Size, No. 1 in Your Heart," his piece detailed several local projects in the past year, including two companies that moved to larger quarters.
MCI Mass Markets moved its contact call center from Dakota Dunes to a site in Sioux City near Sioux Gateway Airport. The secure facility, a former CenturyLink call center, was renovated extensively has space for more than 500 employees, a substantial increase from its previous location.
Sterling Computers, an IT and tech support firm, moved its corporate headquarters to the former Gateway computers campus in North Sioux City. Sterling, one of the fastest growing private companies in America, acquired 83,000 square feet of office space and a 106,000-square foot distribution center in Main, the first of the black-and-white, cow-spotted machine shed-like buildings Gateway built in North Sioux between 1989 and 1997 after moving from Sergeant Bluff.
Gerald Keating, a Florida-based investor with ties to Northeast Nebraska, bought the entire Gateway campus from Acer Inc. in January 2018 for $5.75 million. Since then, other former Gateway buildings also have been populated with new or expanded businesses that qualified for Site Selection's list, including Pella Windows & Doors, United Sports Academy.
Other major projects Bruns highlighted in his story included Ingredion in South Sioux City, Big Frig in North Sioux City and Sioux City Kenworth.
