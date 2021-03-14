PROGRESS: WITCC program enrollments increase after they go tuition-free

The price, and the attendant student loan debt, are a deterrent for some. On average, Brandon said the free tuition saves students roughly $10,000 to $15,000.

"The stars truly have aligned for Siouxlanders in search of a new career," Carol Muhs, a career specialist at WITCC, said in November 2019. "Businesses are actively seeking potential employees to fill growing jobs and any training needed for those growing jobs is covered by this amazing scholarship. So not only can Siouxlanders go to college without having to pay for tuition, they can get hired immediately upon graduation with one of our incredible local businesses."

Enrollment figures have risen in several programs. In the medical-assisting program, there were nine students in the fall of 2019, compared to 27 in the fall of 2020. In the police science program, there were 45 students in the fall of 2019. In the fall of 2020, there were 66.

"With these increasing numbers, the programs do get full," Brandon said.

The free-tuition programs could expand in the future, Brandon said. The popular programs might expand to accommodate more students, while programs that aren't currently tuition-free might be added to the program.