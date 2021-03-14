PROGRESS: WITCC program enrollments increase after they go tuition-free

SIOUX CITY -- It may come as no surprise that enrollment in some Western Iowa Tech Community College programs jumped not long after they stopped charging tuition for them.
Some programs have seen enrollment numbers triple in size.
In the fall of 2019, more than 30 of WITCC's 70-plus programs -- in healthcare, agriculture, computers and IT, construction and trades, health administration, culinary arts, law enforcement and emergency services and robotics and engineering -- become part of the state's tuition-free program. Called the Future Ready Iowa Last-Dollar Scholarship, it's funded through the Iowa Department of Education.
"The state wanted to find a way to encourage folks in Iowa to go into jobs that are in high demand," said Christina Brandon, associate dean of recruitment at WITCC.
Higher education costs have skyrocketed during the last 30 years or so. The average cost of a two-year program in the U.S. went from $3,367 (not inflation-adjusted) in 1985-86 to $10,704 in in 2017-18, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. Across the board, college prices have ballooned at a far higher rate than inflation -- four-year colleges saw some of the biggest price jumps, with the cost more than doubling in inflation-adjusted dollars since 1985-86.
The price, and the attendant student loan debt, are a deterrent for some. On average, Brandon said the free tuition saves students roughly $10,000 to $15,000.
"The stars truly have aligned for Siouxlanders in search of a new career," Carol Muhs, a career specialist at WITCC, said in November 2019. "Businesses are actively seeking potential employees to fill growing jobs and any training needed for those growing jobs is covered by this amazing scholarship. So not only can Siouxlanders go to college without having to pay for tuition, they can get hired immediately upon graduation with one of our incredible local businesses."
Enrollment figures have risen in several programs. In the medical-assisting program, there were nine students in the fall of 2019, compared to 27 in the fall of 2020. In the police science program, there were 45 students in the fall of 2019. In the fall of 2020, there were 66.
"With these increasing numbers, the programs do get full," Brandon said.
The free-tuition programs could expand in the future, Brandon said. The popular programs might expand to accommodate more students, while programs that aren't currently tuition-free might be added to the program.
"I do look in the next year or so for those to change, especially the way that COVID has impacted our workforce," she said. "I think you'll see different programs being added to it."
Tuition isn't the only barrier for prospective students -- adults in the workforce looking to upgrade their skills often have a difficult time making school fit into their schedule. Brandon said they've taken that into account and found ways to accommodate.
"A lot of people don't know this -- if you're a high school students and you've just graduated, you can come and do these new programs and you enroll full-time, which is 12 credits each semester. What's interesting is that, if you're not a new graduate and you're returning back to school -- so you're a nontraditional student -- you actually can take these programs part-time, so that that allows you to work and complete your schooling," she said.