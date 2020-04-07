Prom canceled for all 3 Sioux City public high schools

SIOUX CITY -- Proms for the three public high schools in Sioux City were canceled Tuesday night as a precaution to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
In an email to district parents and students, Superintendent Paul Gausman announced proms scheduled in May for East, West and North high schools will not be held.
"Many people have asked how we will handle prom this year. At this time, I regret to inform you that we are canceling each high school’s prom," Gausman said in the email. "The Iowa Governor has extended the timeframe of required social distancing. Since prom is typically an event with over 1,000 students gathered in one single space, it is not in the best interest of the health and well-being of students to hold such a large gathering.
"While we know the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting everyone, I am especially aware of the hardships our senior students are experiencing ... I apologize that these monumental events are something you may not experience in a typical or traditional fashion."
The proms dates had been May 2 at East, May 9 at North and May 16 at West.
Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the state's K-12 schools to close through at least April 30.
K-12 schools in Nebraska also are temporarily closed. The April 25 prom at South Sioux City High School has also been canceled.
"We understand the disappointment this will cause for our students and all those who have worked tirelessly to plan this special event. However, we must remember that this is in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, families and our community at large," a South Sioux City School District release said.
Gausman also addressed how 2020 graduation ceremonies for the three high schools may play out.
"Because each high school commencement hosts thousands of people in one single space, there will likely be some challenges with hosting a traditional commencement ceremony. Because commencement is scheduled for May 23, we do have a little more time to evaluate our options," he wrote in the email.
"While I cannot say for certain today what commencement will look like this year, I can, with great certainty, say we will create an extraordinary experience in May to recognize our students and your accomplishments."
The earliest possible graduation date for South Sioux City High School is June 14.
Other area superintendents last week said they were aiming to not cancel proms if possible, while noting the uncertainties of pulling off those big events when classes conceivably not be held the rest of the year.
