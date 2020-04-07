Prom canceled for all 3 Sioux City public high schools

Gov. Kim Reynolds has directed the state's K-12 schools to close through at least April 30.

K-12 schools in Nebraska also are temporarily closed. The April 25 prom at South Sioux City High School has also been canceled.

"We understand the disappointment this will cause for our students and all those who have worked tirelessly to plan this special event. However, we must remember that this is in the best interest of protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty, families and our community at large," a South Sioux City School District release said.

Gausman also addressed how 2020 graduation ceremonies for the three high schools may play out.

"Because each high school commencement hosts thousands of people in one single space, there will likely be some challenges with hosting a traditional commencement ceremony. Because commencement is scheduled for May 23, we do have a little more time to evaluate our options," he wrote in the email.

"While I cannot say for certain today what commencement will look like this year, I can, with great certainty, say we will create an extraordinary experience in May to recognize our students and your accomplishments."