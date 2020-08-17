Promenade Cinema 14 to reopen Friday, AMC theater in Sioux City also set to resume films

AMC, which has a fleet of more than 1,000 theaters, last week shared details about the first group of U.S. theaters to reopen on Friday. The Sioux City theater at Southern Hills Mall is among the second batch set to reopen on Aug. 27.

The AMC site said "our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and crews," so policies associated with reopening include face masks being required for employees and patrons, although they can be removed while eating food and drinks. Auditoriums will be seated at roughly 30 percent capacity, with every other row blocked off and other seat restrictions to allow for social distancing.

AMC Southern Hills 12 and Promenade Cinema 14 have been closed since March 17, the day Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered indoor theaters and a number of other businesses to halt operations in an attempt to slow spread of COVID-19.

Back on May 20, Reynolds said coronavirus cases were stabilizing in Iowa, so indoor theaters could begin showing films beginning May 22.