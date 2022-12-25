Promenade owners resume upgrade; all seats are now recliners

SIOUX CITY -- A multi-phase program of refurbishments at the Promenade Cinema, begun several years ago but paused at the onset of the the COVID-19 pandemic, has resumed.

All of the available seats in Sioux City's downtown theater are now recliners (a relatively recent industry standard) and finishing touches are being applied to other parts of the building. By late spring or summer of 2023, the theater should -- at long last -- resemble what the Barstow family, its owners, had envisioned for it when the improvement project began more than four years ago.

As of 2019, the four largest of the theater's auditoriums had gotten recliners, with plans in place to upgrade the seats in the remainder of the auditoriums at some point in the future. Then a pandemic came along and decimated movie attendance.

"COVID just kind of threw off a lot of the timing and everything going on there," said Mike Barstow, vice president of Omaha-based Main Street Theatres, which owns the Promenade. "So we were able to kind of resume and bundle up a few more things."

In October, contractors began the process of replacing the seats in the remaining eight auditoriums at the theater with new, heated, push-button-controlled recliners with cupholders in each armrest. The other two auditoriums (of the Promenade's original 14) will not be in use for the time being.

"Kind of TBD on what ends up happening with those," Barstow said of the two screens that are going out of service. "But if you're coming to a movie now at Promenade Cinema, you're getting the recliner seating. Every ticket we're selling going forward is in those reclining seats."

The commodious recliner seating takes up far more space on a per-seat basis than the older, more-compact seating that once dominated movie theaters. Patrons sitting adjacent to one another once jockeyed for a single narrow, hard armrest between them, and legroom was limited by the backs of the row of seats in front and the legs of the adjoining person; the new seating gives moviegoers ample personal space.

Inevitably this results in a drastic reduction in seating capacity -- by about 40 percent, give or take.

But the Promenade, which opened in 2004, had relatively spacious auditoriums to begin with. So there are still quite a few seats. The eight auditoriums that got new heated recliners have roughly 500 seats between them. In all, the Promenade's 12 in-use auditoriums have around 1,000 seats.

It's all part of an industrywide trend of upgrading the moviegoing experience as theaters face fierce competition from an old rival, the residential living room, where the breadth and convenience of entertainment options has exploded over the course of several decades. Out went the narrow seats that didn't recline and were only heated by the bodies sitting in them, in came decadent concession-stand options that were unheard-of 20 years ago and other experience-oriented amenities, like arcade video games.

Phase two of the Promenade's upgrade project, which is in progress, involves further upgrades to the Promenade's concession offerings. Main Street Theaters obtained a liquor license for the theater several years ago; the theater's bar has offered Jack-and-Coke Icees and beers to adult moviegoers since the fall of 2018. They're now exploring expanded food and drink options, with a focus on what Barstow called "quality" and "purposeful" fare.

"We're kind of reworking the concession stand," he said.

The theater's restrooms and box-office are also being renovated as part of phase two. Much of this work is planned for next month: "January is naturally a down time for movie theaters, but it's a great time for us to get in there and start tearing up the building a little bit and get some of that work checked off," Barstow said.

The third and final phase of the improvements -- and perhaps the least complex and time-consuming of the three -- will see arcade games moved into the theater's large lobby, potentially as soon as the late spring. A movie ticket isn't required to play the games, which will operate on prepaid cards from kiosks.

The video games could help attract patrons from the Promenade's next-door neighbor, the popular Marto Brewing Co., which Barstow described as "a great neighbor for us to have."

"By no means do you need to have a ticket to a movie or anything," Barstow said of the video games. "If you're hanging out over at Marto and you want to break away for a minute and go challenge your buddy to a game next door, you're welcome to come in."