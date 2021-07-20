Promotions help Sioux City Explorers attract fans

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We actually see those t-shirts quite a bit when they come back to the ballpark," Ryan said. "It's a way for them to show off their team fandom when they come back to another game."

This season also features a new twist. Typically, every Wednesday, hot dogs are sold for only $1. Now every night, there will be prizes located in randomly wrapped hot dogs.

"What we're trying to do is get you to buy a hot dog," Ryan said.

And, for Saturday home games, fans have the chance to win a 65-inch flat screen television.

The Explorers have had a dedicated fanbase that follow the team year in and year out since the team was founded in 1993. But Ryan understands that most fans don't go for the baseball, but for the other entertainment and the family-friendly atmosphere.

"You have your die-hard fans that come to a game and they sit there to watch the nine innings of baseball," Ryan said. "A handful of fans are like that."

"The majority of fans, however, could tell you who won or lost, but they wouldn't be able to tell you the final score. They were there for the social interaction and the promotions."