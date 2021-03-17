Property assessments for Sioux City homes to rise by 8.5%

Sioux City has roughly 28,800 residential and multi-family parcels of land and 3,200 that are industrial, commercial or agricultural.

Lawson noted that many residential values have continued to climb since Jan. 1, 2021, which was the cutoff date for data used to calculate the 2021 assessments.

Since Jan. 1, some properties have sold by as much as 30 to 40 percent more than the new assessments, he said.

"There’s a high demand right now. There's something driving the market right now," said Lawson, who questioned whether a population increase was driving the growth.

Last year, last Realtors attributed the uptick partly to pent-up demand from the pandemic's peak. During the unsettled months beginning in mid-March 2020, they said fewer people purchased homes. By the summer, buyers who waited had returned to the market.

Between now and April 1, owners who feel their new assessments are in error are encouraged to contact the assessor's office.

"What we're looking for is to get the correct information on all the properties," Lawson said.