SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Human Rights Commission will be sponsoring a workshop about property management rights and responsibilities.
The workshop will be held at the Sioux City Public Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 11. The topics that will be covered, include evictions, companion animals, rental assistance and access.
Representatives from Iowa Legal Aid, Sioux City Housing Authority and Sioux City Human Rights Commission will present material regarding current federal, state and local policy for property managers and tenants. Lunch will be provided.
The cost of the event is $50 per person with discounts available to groups. Scholarships are available.
Preregistration is required by calling 712-279-6985 before April 8.