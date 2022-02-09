Proposed limits on number of Nebraska racetrack casinos create unusual allies

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A prominent opponent of expanded gambling and a leader in the petition drive that legalized casinos in Nebraska wound up backing the same bill Monday.

Pat Loontjer, executive director of Gambling with the Good Life, and Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, both supported a measure limiting the number of casinos in the state.

Legislative Bill 876 would set requirements for the approval of new horse racetracks in the state, which would, in turn, restrict the number of casinos.

Voters approved a trio of ballot measures in 2020 that allow casino gambling at licensed horse racetracks. At the time of the vote, Nebraska had six tracks, in Omaha, Lincoln, Grand Island, Hastings, Columbus and South Sioux City, which meant the potential for six casinos.

Plans for seven new tracks, with accompanying casinos, have emerged in the months since. The seven would be in Bellevue, York, Norfolk, North Platte, Ogallala, Gering and Kimball.

State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, chairman of the General Affairs Committee, said he introduced LB 876 because he believes that Nebraska voters want a “well-regulated, financially sound” casino industry.

“I don’t think the public wants to see a casino at every exit on Interstate 80,” he said at a hearing on the bill.

As introduced, LB 876 would require that a new track be at least 50 miles from other tracks and would require tracks to offer at least five racing days a year, up from one currently.

Briese also offered an amendment that would require tracks to be at least 75 miles apart, except in counties of 100,000 or more people. Nebraska has three counties meeting that threshold — Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy. The amendment would also require tracks to have at least 15 days of racing.

Morgan testified in favor of the distance restrictions and the increased race days but against the exemption for large counties, which he said would hurt the casino planned for Horsemen’s Park in Omaha.

WarHorse Gaming, a new division of Ho-Chunk, has contracts to develop a casino there, as well as at the Lincoln Race Course and Atokad in South Sioux City.

Morgan said the Omaha casino would face stiff competition from existing casinos in Council Bluffs and Carter Lake. The exemption would allow for the proposed Bellevue track and casino, hurting the Omaha facility’s ability to attract gambling dollars back to Nebraska and provide tax revenue to the state, he said.

“Our goal is to create a powerhouse to compete with the facilities in Iowa,” Morgan said. “You shouldn’t tie the hands of the Omaha facility before we even get started.”

Loontjer also backed the proposed restrictions, saying they are needed to protect the horse racing industry from closing like Iowa’s dog racetracks and to minimize the damage that gambling causes to the community.

“The casinos’ goal is to prey upon our citizens, and your job is to protect us,” she told the General Affairs Committee.

But John Hassett, who proposed a quarter horse track and casino called Belle Vue Downs, and Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike opposed the distance restrictions. Hassett said market studies show that the metro area can support two casinos, which would boost horse racing and increase revenue for the state, while Hike argued that the Legislature should not pick winners and losers.

“Please don’t leave us at the post; give us a chance,” Hassett said.

Tom Sage, executive director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, took no position on the specifics of the bill. But he urged lawmakers to provide some guidance to the commission about what to consider when approving or denying new racetrack proposals. The commission has taken no action on the plans submitted so far.

