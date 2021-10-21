Proposed maps toss 6 Northwest Iowa legislators into same district with another incumbent

SIOUX CITY -- At least six Northwest Iowa legislators would be tossed into districts with another incumbent under a proposed redistricting plan released Thursday.

State Reps. Tom Jeneary of Le Mars and Skyler Wheeler of Orange City both live in the newly-drawn House District 3, which covers most of northern Plymouth County, including the city of Le Mars, and the southern two-thirds of Sioux County.

The new map drawn by the non-partisan Legislative Service Agency District also puts Reps. Megan Jones, R-Sioux Rapids, and Gary Worthan, R-Storm Lake, in the reconfigured House District 5, which takes in large chunks of Clay and Buena Vista counties.

On the Senate side, Republican Sens. Jason Schultz of Schleswig and Craig Williams of Manning both live in the proposed Senate District 6, which covers all of Ida, Carroll, Crawford, Audubon and Shelby counties, and a small piece of eastern Pottawattamie County.

Jeneary and Wheeler and Schultz and Williams also were paired together in the LSA's first revisions of state legislative and congressional districts to reflect population changes recorded in the 2020 Census. The initial maps were rejected by majority Senate Republicans on a party-line vote Oct. 5, sending legal and data analysts back to the drawing board — or mapping software — to create a second set of maps.

The first version would have put roughly 60 state legislators into districts with at least one other incumbent state legislator. Plan 2 would create 56 Iowa House and Senate districts that would lump in with two or more existing incumbents.

Iowa has 100 House districts and 50 Senate districts.

If the Legislature and governor approve the first redistricting plan, the lawmakers stuck in the same district with another incumbent would have to face each other in a primary election in 2022, or move to another district if they wanted to continue serving.

Like with the LSA's first map, plan 2 would divide Sioux City into three House districts and two Senate districts. But in a major change, portions of rural areas of Woodbury County were placed in districts with more far-flung territory than the current districts.

Like the existing maps drawn in 2011, one of the proposed districts, Senate District 1, would be wholly contained within Sioux City, encompassing the city's west and north sides. Democratic Sen. Jackie Smith's residence is in the proposed district, which also would extend east into portions of northern Woodbury County.

The newly-drawn Senate District 7 would take in the rest of Woodbury County, as well as all of Monona County, the southern two-thirds of Plymouth County and the western half of Cherokee County. Incumbent Sen. Jim Carlin resides in the proposed district, though the Sioux City Republican is currently a candidate for the U.S. Senate and has said he likely will not run for r-election in 2022.

The proposed legislative map carves out xxr other state Senate districts in Northwest Iowa.

-- Senate District 2, which would over all of Lyon and Sioux counties and most of northern Plymouth County, including the city of Le Mars.

-- Senate District 3, which would encompass all of Buena Vista, O'Brien and Osceola counties, southern Clay County and eastern Cherokee County. No incumbent currently lives in that district.

-- Senate District 4, which would take in all of Sac, Calhoun, Pocahontas and Webster counties.

-- Senate District 5, which would covers Dickinson, Emmet, Palo Alto, Kossuth and Winnebago counties and northern Clay County, including the city of Spencer.

