Proposed maps toss 6 Northwest Iowa legislators into same district with another incumbent

SIOUX CITY -- A proposed redistricting plan, if adopted, could lead to some political upheaval in Northwest Iowa.
The new state legislative map released by the Legislative Service Agency Thursday tossed roughly 60 state legislators into a district with at least one other incumbent state legislator.
The list includes incumbents in at least two House districts and one Senate district in Northwest Iowa.
Iowa has 100 House districts and 50 Senate districts.
The newly-drawn House District 3, which covers most of northern Plymouth County and the southern two-thirds of Sioux County, tossed together Republican Reps. Tom Jeneary of Le Mars and Skyler Wheeler of Orange City.
GOP Reps. Dennis Bush of Cleghorn and Gary Worthan of Storm Lake, were both put into the redrawn House District 10, which includes all of Cherokee County, western Buena Vista County, southern Plymouth County and a northern area of Woodbury County.
On the Senate side, Republican Sens. Craig Williams of Manning and Jason Schultz of Schleswig both live in the proposed Senate District 6, which covers all of Crawford, Audubon, Cass and Shelby counties, eastern Harrison County and western Carroll County.
If the Legislature and governor approve the first redistricting plan, the lawmakers stuck in the same district with another incumbent would have to face each other in a primary election in 2022, or move to another district if they wanted to continue serving.
Under the LSA's first map, Sioux City would be divided up into three House districts and two Senate districts. But in a major change, portions of rural areas of Woodbury County were placed in districts with more far-flung territory than the current districts.
Like the existing maps drawn in 2011, one of the proposed districts, Senate District 1, would be wholly contained within Sioux City, encompassing the city's west and north sides. Democratic Sen. Jackie Smith's residence is in the proposed district, which also would extend east into portions of northern Woodbury County, taking in the city of Lawton.
The proposed House District 1 would cover large chunks of Sioux City's west sides. Democratic Rep. Chris Hall lives within the newly-drawn district. The proposed Senate District 2 would include much of the city's north side and areas lying east of Wesley Parkway, Talbot and Plum Creek roads and Floyd Boulevard, and also extend east into rural areas of Woodbury County, including the city of Lawton. Democratic Rep. Steve Hansen lives within the newly-drawn lines.
A third proposed district, House District 17 would take in the rest of the city, including the Morningside neighborhoods, and also extend in Woodbury County to include the cities of Sergeant Bluff, Salix and Sloan. Republican Rep. Jacob Bossman lives within the newly-drawn district.
A proposed district, Senate District 9, would cover the House District 17 territory, but also encompass a large geographical area that would extend as far north as Holstein, as far south as Missouri Valley and as far east as Arthur. It would take in all of Monona and Ida counties, the western two-thirds of Harrison County, as well as southern and central areas of Woodbury County, including Sergeant Bluff, Sloan, Salix, Bronson, Pierson, Smithland and Hornick.
The existing Sen. District 7, represented by GOP Sen. Jim Carlin, is a much smaller territory that covers all of northern and central Woodbury County, southern areas in the county that includes the cities of Sergeant Bluff and Sloan and the western two-thirds of Plymouth County.
The remaining northern portions of Woodbury County, including the cities of Moville and Correctionville, would be part of a sprawling Senate District 5 that would extend as far north as Spencer and as far east as Newell. The proposed District 5 would take in all of Buena Vista, Clay and Cherokee counties and parts of southern and eastern Plymouth County, including the cities of Hinton, Kingsley, Remsen and Merrill.
The proposed legislative map, which will be considered by the state Legislature in a special session next month, also carves out four other state Senate districts in Northwest Iowa.
-- Senate District 2, which would over all of Lyon and Sioux counties and most of northern Plymouth County, including the city of Le Mars.
-- Senate District 3, which would encompass all of Dickinson, Emmet, O'Brien, Osceola and Palo Alto counties and the northern two-thirds of Kossuth County.
-- Senate District 4, which would take in all of Sac, Calhoun, Pocahontas and Webster counties.
-- Senate District 11, which would cover all of Crawford County and roughly the western half of Carroll County.
No current legislators live in the proposed House Districts 4 and 6 in Northwest Iowa. The redrawn District 4 includes all of Lyon County and northern Sioux County, including the city of Sioux Center. The new District 6 includes all of Emmet and Palo Alto counties, northern Kossuth County and eastern Dickinson County, including the cities of Spirit Lake, Milford and Okoboji. The proposed Senate District 4 also is not home to a current senator. It covers Sac, Calhoun, Pocahontas and Webster counties.