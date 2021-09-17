Proposed maps toss 6 Northwest Iowa legislators into same district with another incumbent

Under the LSA's first map, Sioux City would be divided up into three House districts and two Senate districts. But in a major change, portions of rural areas of Woodbury County were placed in districts with more far-flung territory than the current districts.

Like the existing maps drawn in 2011, one of the proposed districts, Senate District 1, would be wholly contained within Sioux City, encompassing the city's west and north sides. Democratic Sen. Jackie Smith's residence is in the proposed district, which also would extend east into portions of northern Woodbury County, taking in the city of Lawton.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The proposed House District 1 would cover large chunks of Sioux City's west sides. Democratic Rep. Chris Hall lives within the newly-drawn district. The proposed Senate District 2 would include much of the city's north side and areas lying east of Wesley Parkway, Talbot and Plum Creek roads and Floyd Boulevard, and also extend east into rural areas of Woodbury County, including the city of Lawton. Democratic Rep. Steve Hansen lives within the newly-drawn lines.

A third proposed district, House District 17 would take in the rest of the city, including the Morningside neighborhoods, and also extend in Woodbury County to include the cities of Sergeant Bluff, Salix and Sloan. Republican Rep. Jacob Bossman lives within the newly-drawn district.