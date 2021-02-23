Proposed Sioux City snow emergency ordinance to undergo 're-write'

SIOUX CITY -- After moving forward a new snow emergency ordinance two weeks ago, the Sioux City Council on Monday unanimously voted to delete the item from its agenda.

"After speaking with maintenance, we think it's just going to be better to keep it in line with only when we declare snow emergencies," Public Works Director Dave Carney told the council.

"Really? Really? Unbelievable!" Mayor Bob Scott said with a chuckle.

The ordinance would have prohibited parking on posted snow emergency routes any time there is 2 or more inches of snow accumulation, even if a snow emergency has not been declared. Emergency snow routes are marked by blue and white signs with a snowflake.

During its Feb. 8 meeting, the council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the ordinance on first reading, with Scott casting the lone "no" vote. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.

Carney said city staff are going to "re-write" the ordinance to eliminate confusion for the public.