Proposed Sioux City snow emergency ordinance to undergo 're-write'
Snowbound car

A snowbound car is shown Monday parked along Court Street in Sioux City. The Sioux City Council moved forward an ordinance Monday that would prohibit parking on posted snow emergency routes any time there is two or more inches of snow accumulation.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- After moving forward a new snow emergency ordinance two weeks ago, the Sioux City Council on Monday unanimously voted to delete the item from its agenda. 

"After speaking with maintenance, we think it's just going to be better to keep it in line with only when we declare snow emergencies," Public Works Director Dave Carney told the council. 

"Really? Really? Unbelievable!" Mayor Bob Scott said with a chuckle.

The ordinance would have prohibited parking on posted snow emergency routes any time there is 2 or more inches of snow accumulation, even if a snow emergency has not been declared. Emergency snow routes are marked by blue and white signs with a snowflake.

During its Feb. 8 meeting, the council voted 4 to 1 in favor of the ordinance on first reading, with Scott casting the lone "no" vote. Three readings are required before any ordinance can pass.

Dave Carney

Carney

Carney said city staff are going to "re-write" the ordinance to eliminate confusion for the public. 

"We're going to go with just doing it only when we're doing snow emergencies," he said.

Councilman Pete Groetken previously questioned who would determine if 2 inches of snow or more had fallen, if the mayor didn't declare a snow emergency. Scott voted against the ordinance on first reading because he said the city doesn't enforce its current ordinance.

