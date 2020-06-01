Protesters march well into the night in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Sunday evening, several hundred protesters gathered around the Sioux City Police headquarters at Sixth and Douglas streets to draw attention to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
While the protest was relatively peaceful, activity escalated as the night drew on. At one point, protesters lined up in the middle of Sixth Street near Security National Bank, held up signs and chanted. Police blocked traffic so no one could hit them.
Later, they filled the Sioux City Public Library parking lot and started yelling in the faces of officers who were deployed to maintain peace. The officers didn't respond to their words but some protesters did. One, in fact, shouted down others saying, "This is supposed to be a peaceful protest," and wouldn't move away until the louder ones stopped.
Earlier in the evening, the group -- largely comprised of young people -- marched around the police station, stood at the gates of the parking lot and, again, started chanting several phrases which were repeated throughout the night. Drivers honked their their horns in support of the protesters and shot video with their cellphones. As they rounded the street and returned to their original spot in front of the police station, some of the protesters started yelling to onlookers to join them.
They then gathered in the library lot, where police were stationed.
"Many of these people are not from around here," one man in the crowd said. "They came in to stir up trouble."
While a rally Friday afternoon drew about 100 people to the same area, it was hardly as vocal as Sunday's. Some of the same chants -- "I can't breathe," "Black lives matter," "Justice for George Floyd" -- were heard, even though Sunday's were more pointedly directed at police officers in general.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who held Floyd to the ground in Minneapolis, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death.
In other Midwestern cities, similar protests turned violent, with protesters throwing bricks at windows, spray painting buildings and looting.
