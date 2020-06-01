Protestors march well into the night in downtown Sioux City

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Much of Sunday evening, several hundred protestors gathered around the Sioux City Police headquarters at Sixth and Douglas streets to draw attention to police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

While the protest was relatively peaceful, activity escalated as the night drew on. At one point, protestors lined up in the middle of Sixth Street near Security National Bank, held up signs and chanted. Police blocked traffic so no one could hit them.

Later, they filled the Sioux City Public Library parking lot and started yelling in the faces of officers who were deployed to maintain peace. The officers didn't respond to their words but some protestors did. One, in fact, shouted down others saying, "This is supposed to be a peaceful protest," and wouldn't move away until the louder ones stopped.

Earlier in the evening, the group -- largely comprised of young people -- marched around the police station, stood at the gates of the parking lot and, again, started chanting several phrases which were repeated throughout the night. Drivers honked their their horns in support of the protestors and shot video with their cellphones. As they rounded the street and returned to their original spot in front of the police station, some of the protestors started yelling to onlookers to join them.