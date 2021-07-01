Public firework displays scheduled around Siouxland

Communities around Siouxland are planning public fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day. Below is a list of places to watch shows this weekend. To report additional shows, email the Journal at: frontdoor@siouxcityjournal.com
SIOUX CITY
July 3
Saturday in the Park, Grandview Park; after the John Fogerty concert, around 10:30 p.m.
Lewis & Clark Park, after the Sioux City Explorers vs Kane County Cougars baseball game
July 4
Lewis & Clark Park, after the Sioux City Explorers vs Kane County Cougars baseball game
Siouxland Freedom Park, South Sioux City, around 11:59 p.m.
AROUND NORTHWEST IOWA
July 2
Lake Park: Over Silver Lake, around sunset
Sheldon: Village Northwest Unlimited, 3149 Nest Ave., around 9:45 p.m.
July 3
Okoboji: Over West Lake Okoboji, every Saturday night through Labor Day weekend.
July 4
Bronson: Bronson city park, at dusk
Cherokee: Spring Lake Park, at dusk
Correctionville: Copeland Park, at dusk
Le Mars: Plymouth County Fairgrounds, around 10 p.m.
Onawa: Lewis & Clark State Park, at 10 p.m.
Storm Lake: Star Spangled Spectacular, Chautauqua Park, at dusk.
July 5
Sioux Center: Northeast of Mouw Motor and Ver Hoef Automotive, at dusk.
NORTHEAST NEBRASKA
July 3
Norfolk: Big Bang Boom! festival at Skyview Lake, 9:45 p.m.
July 4
Winnebago: Land of Wellness, at 10 p.m.
SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA
July 4
Vermillion: On the field north of the Bluffs Golf Course, 10 p.m.