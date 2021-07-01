 Skip to main content
Public firework displays scheduled around Siouxland
Fireworks Sioux City
Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Communities around Siouxland are planning public fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day. Below is a list of places to watch shows this weekend. To report additional shows, email the Journal at: frontdoor@siouxcityjournal.com

SIOUX CITY

July 3

Saturday in the Park, Grandview Park; after the John Fogerty concert, around 10:30 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Park, after the Sioux City Explorers vs Kane County Cougars baseball game

July 4

Lewis & Clark Park, after the Sioux City Explorers vs Kane County Cougars baseball game

Siouxland Freedom Park, South Sioux City, around 11:59 p.m. 

AROUND NORTHWEST IOWA

July 2 

Lake Park: Over Silver Lake, around sunset

Sheldon: Village Northwest Unlimited, 3149 Nest Ave., around 9:45 p.m.

July 3

Okoboji: Over West Lake Okoboji, every Saturday night through Labor Day weekend.

July 4

Bronson: Bronson city park, at dusk 

Cherokee: Spring Lake Park, at dusk

Correctionville: Copeland Park, at dusk

Le Mars: Plymouth County Fairgrounds, around 10 p.m.

Onawa: Lewis & Clark State Park, at 10 p.m.

Storm Lake: Star Spangled Spectacular, Chautauqua Park, at dusk. 

July 5

Sioux Center: Northeast of Mouw Motor and Ver Hoef Automotive, at dusk.

NORTHEAST NEBRASKA

July 3

Norfolk: Big Bang Boom! festival at Skyview Lake, 9:45 p.m.

July 4

Winnebago: Land of Wellness, at 10 p.m.

SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

July 4

Vermillion: On the field north of the Bluffs Golf Course, 10 p.m.

Yankton: Riverside Park, 10 p.m.

