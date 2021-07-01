Public firework displays scheduled around Siouxland

Communities around Siouxland are planning public fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day. Below is a list of places to watch shows this weekend. To report additional shows, email the Journal at: frontdoor@siouxcityjournal.com

SIOUX CITY

July 3

Saturday in the Park, Grandview Park; after the John Fogerty concert, around 10:30 p.m.

Lewis & Clark Park, after the Sioux City Explorers vs Kane County Cougars baseball game

July 4

Lewis & Clark Park, after the Sioux City Explorers vs Kane County Cougars baseball game

Siouxland Freedom Park, South Sioux City, around 11:59 p.m.

AROUND NORTHWEST IOWA

July 2

Lake Park: Over Silver Lake, around sunset

Sheldon: Village Northwest Unlimited, 3149 Nest Ave., around 9:45 p.m.

July 3