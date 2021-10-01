Public meeting for Cone Park summer options to be held Oct. 13

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public input meeting Oct. 13 to discuss the development of mountain bike trails at Cone Park.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Cone Park Lodge, 3800 Line Drive.

The proposed project would develop a trail system for mountain bike and pedestrian users and incorporate various ability levels ranging from easiest to most difficult for bike users. The amenities being considered include a tot track, pump track, jump lines, and skills development trails.

The public is encouraged to offer comments and recommendations during the meeting, which will also act as a kick-off for the project's fundraising campaign.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting can offer comments and pose questions to Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes at jbyrnes@sioux-city.org.

