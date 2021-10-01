 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Public meeting for Cone Park summer options to be held Oct. 13

  • 0
Cone Park tubing hill (copy)

Snow-making machines sit at the Cone Park tubing hill in this 2017 file photo. City staff are proposing adding mountain bike trails to the popular winter park in Sioux City.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department will hold a public input meeting Oct. 13 to discuss the development of mountain bike trails at Cone Park. 

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Cone Park Lodge, 3800 Line Drive.

The proposed project would develop a trail system for mountain bike and pedestrian users and incorporate various ability levels ranging from easiest to most difficult for bike users. The amenities being considered include a tot track, pump track, jump lines, and skills development trails.

The public is encouraged to offer comments and recommendations during the meeting, which will also act as a kick-off for the project's fundraising campaign.

Those who are unable to attend the meeting can offer comments and pose  questions to Recreation Supervisor John Byrnes at jbyrnes@sioux-city.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News