Public meeting for proposed Big Sioux River pedestrian crossing is Sept. 15

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and the Dakota Dunes CID will hold a public input meeting Sept. 15 to discuss the possible development of the Big Sioux River Pedestrian Crossing Project.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express/Dakota Dunes Event Center, 885 Cottonwood Lane, North Sioux City.

In April, the Sioux City Council approved a consulting services agreement with HR Green, Inc., a Sioux Falls engineering firm, for conceptual and preliminary design for the project, which would connect Sioux City and Dakota Dunes' trail systems with the construction and placement of a bike/pedestrian bridge.

The HR Green team has developed conceptual pedestrian crossing alignments at three locations for consideration: Two Rivers Drive along empirical foods in Dakota Dunes to the Big Sioux River Trail near Nash Street in Sioux City; replacing the exiting pedestrian bridge from the Two Rivers Golf Course to Riverside Park near Council Oaks Drive; and Dakota Dunes to Sioux City near the Interstate 29 Bridge.