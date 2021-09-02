Public meeting for proposed Big Sioux River pedestrian crossing is Sept. 15

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department and the Dakota Dunes CID will hold a public input meeting Sept. 15 to discuss the possible development of the Big Sioux River Pedestrian Crossing Project.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express/Dakota Dunes Event Center, 885 Cottonwood Lane, North Sioux City.
In April, the Sioux City Council approved a consulting services agreement with HR Green, Inc., a Sioux Falls engineering firm, for conceptual and preliminary design for the project, which would connect Sioux City and Dakota Dunes' trail systems with the construction and placement of a bike/pedestrian bridge.
The HR Green team has developed conceptual pedestrian crossing alignments at three locations for consideration: Two Rivers Drive along empirical foods in Dakota Dunes to the Big Sioux River Trail near Nash Street in Sioux City; replacing the exiting pedestrian bridge from the Two Rivers Golf Course to Riverside Park near Council Oaks Drive; and Dakota Dunes to Sioux City near the Interstate 29 Bridge.
A detailed overview of each proposed location will be presented during the meeting. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in discussions regarding the most optimal crossing location. The project would be a joint construction project between the City of Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.