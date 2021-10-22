Pumpkins a plenty: Siouxland crop flourishes in spite of dry growing season

SIOUX CITY -- Amy Solsma has never seen so many pumpkins spring up from the ground in the 22 years that she has operated Solsma's Punkin Patch, near Sanborn, Iowa.

"It's the best year that I've had. It's just incredible," said Solsma, who estimates her yield to be in the thousands.

Severe drought, which gripped Siouxland for much of the summer, has hurt other crops, but pumpkins have thrived, according to local farmers.

Solsma, who grows 70 varieties of pumpkins, gourds and squash on 10-acres, said her pumpkins got off to a rough start amid the dry June weather. She said she had to replant a couple times, as birds were eating the seeds. Then, on June 16, she said it rained.

"We just got really timely rains this year. We're very blessed again," she said.

When the drought hit in June, Alan Hoefling, who owns Hoefling's Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze in Marcus, Iowa, had to water his pumpkin seeds twice. When the rain finally came, the farm's 50 varieties of pumpkins, 15 varieties of squash and 75 varieties of gourds grew wonderfully, according to his wife, Geralyn Hoefling. The Hoeflings consider this year's crop among their best in the 25 years that they have been in business.

"The pumpkins just took off," Geralyn Hoefling said.

Kathy Wagner, who operates Harvest Hollow Pumpkin Farm in Le Mars, Iowa, said she was "utterly amazed" when she walked into her field and saw some varieties, which would normally weigh 5 or 6 pounds, looking like 10 or 12-pound pumpkins.

"They just did really well," said Wagner, who said pumpkins only need water when you plant them and when they flower. "Pumpkins obviously like the dry. Our worst years are the wet years, because then you're dealing with squishy stems and stuff molding in the field and things like that. When the leaves went down, I was really amazed at the number of pumpkins that were out there. We have 2 acres and it was solid jack-o'-lanterns out there."

Decoration or food

Hoefling's Pumpkin Patch has pumpkins that are small, large and flat in hues of orange, white, green and yellow. Some are even speckled.

"The odder the shape or color is, the more attractive it is for people," Geralyn Hoefling said.

Solsma said flat stackable pumpkins, called "Cinderellas," which come in a variety colors, are among her most popular. When picking out a pumpkin, she said the main thing you want to watch out for is damaged skin.

"If you can keep the skin intact, they'll last much longer," she said.

What's trending in pumpkins changes from year to year, according to Wagner, who raises 30-some varieties. Besides flat pumpkins, she said customers are drawn to "One Too Many," a variety with a lacy look, which turns blue-green and white, or, yellow and white, as it ripens.

"There's also one that's kind of like a blush -- a peach and a green together. It's just a real pretty color," she said.

Whatever variety you chose, Wagner said it needs to be free of blemishes, not squishy and have a strong stem. When you get home from the pumpkin patch, she recommends wiping the pumpkin down with a bleach and water solution to kill any bacteria that might be on it.

If you don't plan to cut the pumpkin into a jack-o'-lantern, after you're done using it as a decoration, Wagner said you could store it in a cool basement and eat it later. She said pumpkins are "great to cook with" and can be used in a savory dish in place of acorn squash. Pumpkins also pair well with pork, according to Wagner.

"Especially right now when there seems to be shortages of everything at the grocery store and people are looking for a way to save on food, pumpkin is a great food source that has a lot of vitamins in it," she said. "I still pull things out in early spring that I've kept all through the winter. There's a lot more staying power to them than people realize."

Journal reporter Caitlin Yamada contributed to this story.

