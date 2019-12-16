Puppy saved from South Sioux City business that caught fire Monday

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A puppy was rescued from a South Sioux City salvage business that caught fire Monday.
South Sioux City Fire Chief Clint Merithew said the owner of Anderson Salvage, 901 W. Ninth St., reported the fire after returning to his shop to check on a puppy that was inside. When he opened up the door, Merithew said the owner discovered smoke.
"The first engine on scene got there just as the property owner had opened up the door. There was moderate to heavy smoke coming out of the main entry door," said Merithew, who said the puppy "made it out OK."
Firefighters from Sioux City and Dakota City were called in to assist. Merithew said it took "some time" for firefighters to find the exact location of the fire, due to the two-story structure's layout and the combustibles inside. He said the fire started in a back room where an old microwave was setting on a wooden shelf.
"All the indicators are that the microwave and power going to it somehow failed and that was the cause of the fire," he said. "There were a bunch of combustible papers and books and things like that in the immediate area, so when it failed, all those items ignited."
Merithew said the back room where the fire started sustained moderate damage and that there was heavy smoke throughout the structure. He urged residents to be "fire safe" when it comes to using electrical cords.
"They don't last forever," he said. "You cannot plug electrical cords into electrical cords and make a long extension cord out of them. You can't take those power strips and plug those into each other and piggyback. They're not designed for that. You're overloading the system."