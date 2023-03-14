A new documentary film covering the 2018 passage of the First Step Act in 2018 is coming to Davenport this week.

"The First Step" will show 7 p.m. March 15 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, 1717 W. 12th St., Davenport. Tickets may be purchased by calling 563-324-1933.

It also ran in Iowa City March 13 and will play in Waterloo March 14.

Created by The Kramer Brothers, with IMAN Consulting collaborating, "The First Step" follows the bipartisan coalition that pushed The First Step Act forward, leading to more than 20,000 people to date being released early from federal prisons.