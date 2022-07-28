PVHS student is first female scout in Scott County to complete an Eagle Scout project

Emma Hupp, 15, is the first female in Scott County, and just the third in the ILLOWA Council, to complete an Eagle Scout project.

Hupp, an incoming sophomore at Pleasant Valley High School, began the project nearly one year ago. The project pays tribute to the Riverdale Fire Department, where her father, grandfather and great-grandfather have served as volunteer firefighters for a combined total of over 100 years.

Her journey began on Feb. 1, 2019, the first day that the Boy Scouts of America's program became inclusive for all youth 11-18 years of age.

Hupp researched, proposed and executed the project that led to the installation of three new flagpoles located in a prominent location at City Hall. The plan is to raise flags of the United States of America, State of Iowa, City of Riverdale and Riverdale Fire Department on the poles.

A ceremonial flag exchange, ribbon cutting and dedication was planned for this week at Riverdale City Hall.