For those looking for a light lunch to ring in the spring season, Revive Cafe and other local eateries have it covered during this QC Restaurant Week.

The patio outside of Revive Cafe, 4360 Kennedy Drive, East Moline, sits ready and waiting for customers to take advantage of the warming weather. Owner Michele Dorbeck said she had great turnout from QC Restaurant Week last year and was hopeful for the same in 2023.

"We just love supporting the Quad-Cities and being part of Restaurant Week," Dorbeck said. "It gives us an opportunity for more people to get to know us."

The week devoted to restaurants and their specials lasts until Sunday, with 80 local restaurants, coffee shops and others taking part. The full list can be found online.

It's the quality ingredients, sourced locally when possible, and healthy options that Dorbeck said help her counter-service restaurant stand out from the pack.

"We have great homemade food," she said. "Our soups are amazing, we make our own dressings, and we don't have processed food; it's all fresh."

Here are a few other participating places offering deals that could be perfect for a midday meal:

Blue Spruce General Store, 217 E 2nd St., Davenport, featuring its homemade Caesar salad for QC Restaurant Week. The salad, costing $10 for a full order and $6 for half, is filled with romaine lettuce, sourdough croutons, parmesan and a dressing made with sustainably caught anchovies and olive oil. Blue Spruce is open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Little Brown Box Delicatessen, 1524 River Drive, Moline, taking $1 off box lunches for customers who mention QC Restaurant Week. The restaurant is open 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Cafe Express Deli, 1507 E. Locust St., Davenport, which is having a buy-one-get-one deal on sandwiches when customers order a sandwich meal deal. The deli is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays.

City Loafers, 215 Main St., Davenport, is offering a three-course meal for $20 from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. this QC Restaurant Week. Customers can choose between selections of soup and salad, one sandwich and dessert of milk and cookies. The restaurant is open 6 a.m.-9 p.m. seven days a week.