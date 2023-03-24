Just over a year ago, CJ Parker was riding the wave of publicity from MTV News, who spotlighted him as a "rising star."

The Davenport native got his name out there and released a single soon after, but his summer tour with the Colts Drum & Bugle Corps in Dubuque halted his forward momentum for months.

"I've just been gone from the world for three months, and then I come back and I'm like, 'Hey, it's CJ, remember that guy that was on MTV? He's back. He's doing music,'" Parker said, "And everybody's like, 'Oh, yeah, that guy.'"

After his return to the Quad-Cities, Parker restarted his dream of becoming a household name in the local music scene. He's been meeting more people, networking and doing shows, including singing the national anthem at University of Iowa Hawkeyes swim meets and basketball games. Now, it feels like he's reached the point where he was last year — after MTV showcased him.

The artist has taken his regained momentum and put it toward his first album, which he hopes will lead to wider audiences and inspiration for other musicians.

He will celebrate the release of his debut album, "I," at 8 p.m. March 31 at Common Chord's Redstone Room, 129 Main St., Davenport. He will headline the show with The Collective, and supporting act The Textures will also perform.

Tickets are $12 and can be purchased online.

"I" is the result of about four years of work, Parker said, and is an amalgamation of the genres that have shaped his sound today — gospel, 80s pop, jazz, blues, R&B, folk and soul. His parents introduced him to an array of music growing up, which he has taken, along with other aspects of his life, and turned them into the closest definition he could create of his own sound.

"There's so much in this one album, which is seven songs, and it really encapsulates how I feel as an artist," Parker said. "And it puts in perspective my journey as a musician from a young age and just learning harmony to being a 22-year-old dude that has been through a lot, musically and in general."

Working as a mentor in Common Chord's InTune music mentorship program, Parker said he loves when kids tell him that he helped inspire them to try out a new instrument or write music of their own. As a kid, he wanted to find someone who looked like him and put a unique sound into the world, and it's heartwarming to think that he can be that for young people now, he said.

Common Chord Executive Director Tyson Danner said Parker is a rare talent and a consummate professional, knowing the ins and outs of the music industry. Being able to bring that experience as a young person to a mentorship role is an asset to the InTune program, which Danner said Parker helped shape.

"I think it's really important for the kids to see someone local that is really building a career, especially as young as he is," Danner said. "And part of the goal of that program is to show the kids what options there are in life and what's out there, and he's a great example of it."

Parker has gone to Redstone Room shows before, and said he's excited to perform his second-ever headlining concert on the stage.

Once the album drops, Parker said, he plans to promote it with music videos and touring across the country with a few different bands, giving him the opportunity to spread his name around larger music scenes. As for ultimate goals, the artist doesn't plan on leaving the local scene just yet.

"That's always a conversation for artists, is why stay in the Quad-Cities? But for me right now, I'm teaching kids that live in the Quad-Cities, so there's no reason to leave that right now," he said. "Eventually, there will be a time where I'll have to take the next step, and I'll be grateful for that time when it happens. But right now as a young man, my job right now is to influence that next generation that's here, in my home."