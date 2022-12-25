Quad-Cities Popular Astronomy Club: Double Stars: Stars of Wonder

The winter skies offer the opportunity to observe an interesting kind of astronomical object called a double star.

As the name suggests, double stars consist of two stars very close to each other in the sky. Most double stars are so close together that they appear as one to the naked eye. Many, however, can be separated using a small telescope.

The first, and perhaps the most famous, double star is Polaris, also known as the North Star. This star’s name comes from the fact that the Earth’s north axis points almost exactly at Polaris.

Polaris, which can only be seen in the Northern Hemisphere, appears to never move in the sky. From the Quad-Cities, Polaris is due north and about halfway up from the horizon, about 41 degrees. Polaris’ elevation above the northern horizon is equal to the latitude of the observer.

At the North Pole, Polaris is directly overhead. At the equator, Polaris is at the horizon, making it very difficult to see. In the Southern Hemisphere, Polaris can’t be seen at all.

Polaris is the brightest star in the constellation Ursa Minor, part of which is recognizable as the Little Dipper. It is the star at the end of the dipper’s handle.

Though some think that Polaris is the brightest star in the sky, in fact it is not even close. The brightness of stars is measured by magnitude, and the lower the number, the brighter the star or celestial object. The brightest objects we see have negative magnitudes.

Polaris has a magnitude of 1.98; Sirius, which is the brightest star we can see, has a negative magnitude of -1.42, making it much brighter than Polaris.

If you point a small telescope at Polaris, you can see that it actually consists of two stars: A bright yellowish primary star, and a diminutive pale white secondary star. These two stars orbit each other.

There’s also a third star near the primary star; this star is so dim that it’s impossible to see with a telescope. While Polaris is actually a trinary system, it’s still called a double star because we can only see two stars through visual observation.

Polaris is so far from us that its distance is difficult to pin down accurately. The current estimate for the distance to Polaris is around 433 light-years, meaning that the light we see from Polaris took 433 years to get here.

Polaris’ brightness suggests that the stars comprising this system are extremely large and luminous — and they are. Polaris’ bright primary star is a yellow supergiant estimated to be 37 times larger in diameter, and five times more massive, than our sun. It would have to be over 2,200 times as luminous as the sun in order to appear as bright as it does to us, given its vast distance. The other star visible in telescopes as the tiny, pale companion is about the same size as the Sun.

Another double star now visible is Eta Cassiopeiae, a name often shortened to Eta Cass. It’s a very attractive pair of unequally bright stars located in the constellation Cassiopeia.

The brighter, primary star is a pretty yellow, while the smaller, secondary star is reddish in color. Eta Cass is a relatively close neighbor to us, at 19.3 light-years. It’s a very interesting double star and pleasing to the eye, which makes it one of my favorites.

Eta Cass’s primary star is noteworthy because it is almost the same size, mass and temperature as the Sun. This means it looks about how our Sun would look if we could view it from Eta Cass. The secondary star is much smaller in size, and also less massive and much cooler in temperature, characteristics which make it appear dimmer and ruddier in the telescope.

The two stars are gravitationally involved with each other, locked in a sort of gravitational lover’s embrace. They orbit around a common center of gravity.

Imagine taking a dumbbell and throwing it up into the air while, at the same time, giving it a twirl so that the weights swing around each other, held apart by the bar. This is analogous to what is happening with Eta Cass, though on a much larger scale of course.

Albireo, another double star, appears to the unaided eye as magnitude 3 star in the constellation Cygnus. In a small telescope, this celestial gem is split into two bright, beautiful gold and royal blue component stars. These contrasting colors make Albireo one of the prettiest objects gracing our night sky.

Astronomical studies of Alberio suggest that it’s an optical double, rather than a binary system. In other words, the component stars are lined up and appear close together from our viewpoint, but in fact are too far apart to be involved with each other gravitationally.

While the colors of individual stars can be notoriously difficult to perceive, Albireo’s components are close together in the same telescopic field of view, so the colors contrast nicely and are remarkable in appearance.

Algol, also known as Beta Persei, is eclipsing binary star system located in the constellation Perseus. It is also known as the “Demon Star,” because every 2.9 days, its brightness drops from the magnitude 2.1 to a much dimmer 3.4.

The Algol system has two stars, both larger in diameter than the Sun, that orbit each other very closely. They are about 6 million miles apart, a short distance on the celestial scale.

The two are so near one another that the heavier primary star may be cannibalizing material from the secondary star, which is lighter although larger in diameter. Because these stars are so close to each other, they orbit each other at a dizzying pace—once every 2.9 days.

Because the orbital plane of the system is oriented nearly edge-on to our line of sight, the two stars eclipse each other as they rotate around a common center of gravity. When the larger, dimmer, red star passes in front of the hot, bright blue star, nearly 80% of the blue star is covered by the red star. This drops the overall brightness of the pair for a period of about 10 hours.

Halfway around the orbit, the blue star passes in front of the red star; because the red star is much dimmer, the dip in the brightness is not noticeable visually, registering only on sensitive photoelectronic measuring devices.

The Algol binary system is located about 90 light-years from earth. Because the stars are so close together in their orbit, it’s not possible to visually split the pair even with a powerful telescope. But, with patience, Algol is a pleasing sight through the telescope, as you watch it wax and wane in brightness during its eclipses.

The universe is filled with amazing objects such as double stars, and you’re welcome to join us at the Popular Astronomy Club to learn more about them. PAC’s monthly observing sessions at Niabi Zoo aren’t held in the winter but are scheduled to resume in March, on the third Saturday of every month. Other public outreach sessions are also available.

To learn more, go to our website at www.popularastronomyclub.org or check us out on Facebook. Meanwhile, keep looking up!